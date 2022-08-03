First Friday events scheduled Share:







First Friday events will take place on Aug. 5 courtesy of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association. It begins at 5 p.m. with many stores staying open beyond their normal hours. First Friday officially ends at 8 p.m.

LBDA is inviting patrons at First Friday to stop by the sidewalk in front of Lockhart Bistro and sign the banner, sharing words of encouragement as they rebuild following a fire that recently shut down the business temporarily.

This week’s issue of the Lockhart-Post Register has features on the trio of artists that will be at Commerce Gallery’s Open House on Friday.