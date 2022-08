Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, Aug. 3

The PEARL

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 7:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke “Love Songs,” 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. (signup starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 5

Best Little Wine & Books

First Friday Fried Prime Rib Sandwich Pop Up with W. Drew Gamino, 6:30-9 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Phil Hurley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Slim Bawb & The Fabulous Stump Grinders, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Bird Walk, 8 a.m.

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Native Plants for Your Garden, 2 p.m.

Old Pal

Tiger Alley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Annie Get Your Gun, 7:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

TBD Matinee, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.