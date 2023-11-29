Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
0
Share:

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Stephen Mader. Art at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary.

What subjects do you teach: “I teach grades K through 5.”

Hometown: Austin.

Where did you graduate? BFA from Texas State Uniersity.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love that here, I can be myself. Our administration and staff are supportive.”

Talents: “I am an artist. I am an expressionist painter and also work with clay, and found objects. I enjoy building large sculptures.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite writers are Jiddu Krishnamurti and Carl Jung.”

Favorite Music: “My favorite band is Rush.”

Hobbies: “I enjoy gardening, growing pink oyster mushrooms, (remote control) crawlers, (remote control) trucks, (remote control)  drones, 3D printing, aquascaping, art, landscaping, creating videos, building furniture, pets, politics, education, and psychology.”

What Inspires You? “The philosophy of Jiddu Krishnamurti. ”

Family: “I live with my son, Vance, and my dog, Word.”

Share:
Previous Article

Legacy Senior Residences expected to open next ...

Next Article

Local Entertainment Calendar

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION