The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Stephen Mader. Art at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary.

What subjects do you teach: “I teach grades K through 5.”

Hometown: Austin.

Where did you graduate? BFA from Texas State Uniersity.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love that here, I can be myself. Our administration and staff are supportive.”

Talents: “I am an artist. I am an expressionist painter and also work with clay, and found objects. I enjoy building large sculptures.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite writers are Jiddu Krishnamurti and Carl Jung.”

Favorite Music: “My favorite band is Rush.”

Hobbies: “I enjoy gardening, growing pink oyster mushrooms, (remote control) crawlers, (remote control) trucks, (remote control) drones, 3D printing, aquascaping, art, landscaping, creating videos, building furniture, pets, politics, education, and psychology.”

What Inspires You? “The philosophy of Jiddu Krishnamurti. ”

Family: “I live with my son, Vance, and my dog, Word.”