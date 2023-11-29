Legacy Senior Residences expected to open next summer Share:







LPR staff

The Legacy Senior Residences on Windsor Boulevard, just west of The Stanton Apartments, are expecting to be begin being occupied by the summer of 2024.

The residences are available to people 55 and older.

There will be 172 units ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom. The one-bedroom, one-bath units range in size from 597- to 837-square feet. The two-bedroom units range from 777- to 796-square feet.

There will be elevator access to each of the three-story buildings. There will be controlled access entry with intercom to each unit.

Legacy Senior Residences will include community rooms, a courtyard, and a pool at the complex. There are a limited number of storage units available.

There will be carport parking available, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and indoor mail delivery.

Pets are welcome – 25 pounds or less – with a deposit and monthly fee.

Legacy has such complexes in Wyoming, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, as well as in Texas at Round Rock.

Legacy Senior Residences will be at 2125 Windsor Boulevard. Applications will begin being accepted in the Spring of 2024.