Commissioners vote on health premiums

Employee wellness was the topic du jour at a Tuesday morning meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court.

Commissioners voted unanimously to leave health insurance premiums for county employees and their dependents unchanged for the 2021-2022 fiscal year despite a 7 percent increase on medical insurance.

While the cost to the county will go up, employees will not see additional deductions from their paychecks.

