City takes look at homelessness

The City of Lockhart is working on clarifying ordinances that apply to homelessness and camping in public places following direction given by the Lockhart City Council at a recent meeting.

The direction from council comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott signing HB 1925 into law. The legislation, which goes into effect in September, imposes a statewide ban on camping in public places and bars local governments from prohibiting or discouraging enforcement of the ban.

“We’ve had several citizens and a couple of council members who have asked us to review this,” Mayor Lew White said. “There have been some concerns in surrounding communities about an influx of people living on the streets.”

