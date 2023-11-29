Commerce Gallery to welcome its First Friday artists Share:







Special to the LPR

Commerce Gallery n the Lockhart square will host a new show with a trio of artists on Friday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Meet the Artists event from 5-8 p.m.

The show will feature Cam Bosworth, Bruce Lee Webb, and Gabriel Portillo.

Camp Bosworth was born in Galveston, and now lives and works in Marfa.

Diverging traditions and histories, the trope of the Western form and references to pop-culture influence and surrounds his practice. His work employs narrative and humor to illustrate his observations on the small art town of Marfa and the border life.

Initially trained as a painter, he now creates monumental wood sculptures that examine the image of diverse themes and cultures inherent in a border state and global community. At first works appear humorous and accessible and upon further examination reveals subtle layers of deeper meaning and subversive themes. His large scale Buckle Up sculpture for the San Antonio Spurs exemplifies the cross-over appeal of his work. It employs history, folklore, iconic imagery, traditional craft and skill to convey a personal appeal to whomever is viewing and to a variety of cultures.

Camp, along with his partner, Buck Johnston, co-own the gallery and store WRONG in Marfa, which was named the “Most Beautiful Independent Store” in Texas by Architectural Digest in 2018. The store’s concept is centered around Camp’s art objects. WRONG celebrated its 13-year anniversary in September.

Buck and Camp live in a hot pink house with three dogs, one of which is a 16-year old pet coyote.

Bruce Lee Webb was born in Waxahachie, into the world of love and heavy religion stirred with an interest in the occult. He parents both from religious leader and teacher backgrounds where they taught the word and studied comparative religions. He was an only child in a world of faith with art through Sunday school decorations, old books, and folk art brought back from India Missionary years.

As a teenager, he altered the power in art to photography and t-shirt drawings for 1980’s Dallas Punk Rock Shows. It was in this scene where he met his wife and partner in adventure, Julie. Together they moved to Waxahachie in 1984, opened a shop with their love of collecting, and soon had the opportunity to meet many Southern Folk Artists who rocked their world and molded their life into Webb Gallery.

Bruce Lee is a natural sponge of all things he holds dear, such as artist friends, adventure, discovery, handmade, fraternalism, occult, and spiritualism. He never fit with standard learning and always went further with his own collecting and research.

His artwork is a journal of what is moving in his brain and currently researching. He prefers the character of old canvas, antique seed bags, or ledger paper with simple ink to pour out his thoughts and vivid mind’s eye.

Hailing from the sweeping landscapes of West Texas, Gabriel “PASTE” Portillo is an artist whose work is a vibrant fusion of tradition and innovation. Born amidst the rugged beauty of the American West, Gabriel’s art reﬂects a deep connection to his roots, focusing on Western inﬂuences.

Now based in Austin, Portillo has seamlessly blended the rustic charm of the West with the eclectic energy of the state’s capital. Known for his versatility, Portillo explores a wide variety of artistic styles, yet consistently draws inspiration from his Western heritage. His canvases breathe life into cowboy tales, Native American motifs, and the ever-changing landscapes of Texas.

Portillo’’s art is a visual odyssey through the heart of the American West, capturing the essence of its history and the contemporary spirit of Austin. Each stroke tells a story, weaving together the timeless allure of the frontier with the dynamic pulse of a modern city. As a resident artist in Austin, he continues to evolve, creating a body of work that pays homage to his origins while embracing the ever-changing canvas of his artistic journey.