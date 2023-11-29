Lions enter Lockhart Classic with perfect, 4-0 record Share:







LPR staff

Lockhart’s varsity boys won just three basketball games all of last season, yet the Lions are off to a 4-0 start this year heading into the Lockhart Classic on Thursday.

Lockhart advanced to 4-0 after beating Luling, 60-49, on Nov. 20.

“I am very proud of how we are playing,” said Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart. “art said. “We always talk to our guys about how it’s we not me, and they have been buying into that. We are competing on both ends of the floor and playing for each other. Everyone on our team has a role, and they are all starring in their roles. We are eager to continue to get back to work to continue to improve daily both on and off the court.”

Against Luling, junior John Camacho led the Lions with 14 points, while freshman Johnny Ford and junior Roman Moreno added 11 each. Lockhart also got 9 points from sophomore Jay Villalobos and 6 points from sophomore DJ Anthony.

Lockhart also won the Junior Varsity game against Luling, 40-37.

In its Nov. 18 victory over Bastrop (54-40), the Lions’ varsity got 21 points from Villalobos, 17 from Ford, and 6 each from Camacho and Anthony.

Bastrop won both the Junior Varsity and Freshman game.

The Lions will host the Lockhart Classic on Thursday, Nov. 30. LHS will face Gonzales at 10:40 a.m. at the Lion’s Den. Lockhart will turn around and face Elgin at 1:20 p.m. The Lions will face Crockett on Saturday in the Lockhart Classic at 5:20 p.m., then face Navarro at 8 p.m.

The tournament will resume Saturday, Dec. 2. Pool A teams include Lockhart, Crockett, Gonzales, Navarro, and Elgin. Pool B teams include Davenport, Bastrop, Northeast, Luling and Steele.

Lockhart Classic schedule

Thursday, Nov. 30

8 a.m. – Crockett vs. Gonzales

9:20 a.m. – Navarro vs. Elgin

10:40 a.m. – Lockhart vs. Gonzales

Noon – Navarro vs. Crockett

1:20 p.m. – Lockhart vs. Elgin

2:40 p.m. – Luling vs. Northeast

4 p.m. – Davenport vs. Bastrop

5:20 p.m. – Steele vs. Luling

6:40 p.m. – Northeast vs. Davenport

8 p.m. – Bastrop vs. Steele

Saturday, Dec. 2

8 a.m. – Bastrop vs. Northeast

9:20 a.m. – Luling vs. Davenport

10:40 a.m. – Steele vs. Northeast

Noon – Bastrop vs. Luling

1:20 p.m. – Davenport vs. Steele

2:40 p.m. – Crockett vs. Elgin

4 p.m. – Navarro vs. Gonzales

5:20 p.m. – Lockhart vs. Crockett

6:40 p.m. – Elgin vs. Gonzales

8 p.m. – Lockhart vs. Navarro