Local Entertainment Calendar







Wednesday, Nov. 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

HalleyAnna Finlay, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Todd from the Merles, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

First Friday in Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

Lighting of the Christmas Tree, 7 p.m.

– – –

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Chuck Winner with Luke Daniel, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Die Hard Cynic, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-11 p.m.

Martindale

Downtown Tree Lighting, 6-6:15 p.m.

Old Pal

Andrea Young Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Mo Robson, 7 p.m.

Martindale

Kid Entrepreneurs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford with Tysha Noell and Paula Osroot, 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.