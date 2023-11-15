Lions open hoops season with win over Marble Falls Share:







LPR staff

New Lockhart boys’ basketball Head Coach Collin Hart and his Lions opened the season with a 42-38 victory over Marble Falls Saturday at the Lions Den.

The Lions were led by freshman Johnny Ford with 16 points against the Mustangs, while also got 13 points from sophomore Jay Villalobos, 8 points and 15 rebounds from junior Roman Moreno, and 6 points from sophomore DJ Anthony.

Marble Falls won the Junior Varsity game, 48-21, and the Freshman game, 49-23.

Lockhart visited Austin Travis Tuesday night.

* * *

Remaining Lockhart basketball schedule

November:

18 – Home vs. Bastrop (9th 10 a.m.; JV 10 a.m.; Varsity 11:30 a.m.)

20 – Home vs. Luling (JV 11:30 a.m.; Varsity 1 p.m.)

30 – Lockhart Classic (TBA)

December

2 – Lockhart Classic (TBA)

6 – at San Marcos (9th 5 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

7-9 – at Panther Classic in San Antonio (TBA)

12 – Home vs. Floresville (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

15 – at Gonzales (9th 5 p.m.; JV 5 p.m.; Varsity 6:30 p.m.)

17 – at Wimberly Tournament (TBA)

19 – Home vs. Cedar Park (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

22 – at Leander Rouse (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

28-30 – at Wimberley Hoopfest (TBA)

January

5 – Home vs. Liberty Hill (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

9 – at Lehman (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

12 – Home vs. Leander (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

16 – at Hays (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

19 – Home vs. Leander Glenn (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

23 – at Cedar Park (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

26 – Home vs. Leander Rouse (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

30 – at Liberty Hill (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

February

2 – Home vs. Lehman (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

6 – at Leander (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

9 – Home vs. Hays (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)

13 – at Leander Glenn (9th 5:30 p.m.; JV 5:30 p.m.; Varsity 7 p.m.)