Lady Lions crush Travis before tourney action Share:







LPR staff

Lockhart’s Lady Lions went 3-3 in a recent Tournament, bringing its season record to 4-3.

Before entering the tournament, Lockhart whipped the Travis Rebels of Austin, 60-15, behind a triple-double from Rakaia Walker with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 steals.

Also against Travis, Peyton Johnson had 20 points, 9 rebounds, and a blocked shot. Za’Kayla Shannon added 11 points and 4 steals, while Lizzie Staton had 3 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Lockhart also beat the King Brahmas of Kingsville, 63-50.

In the tournament, Lockhart finished 8th out of the 32 teams in the field.

The Lions opened with a 63-27 win over Grulla, which brought their record to 4-0, but they lost to Palmview, 56-36, Madison, 60-46, and McAllen, 46-32.

Next up for the Lions will be McCallum on Nov. 21.

“Looking forward to playing McCallum and our Navarro tournament when we get back from the (Thanksgiving) break,” LHS Head Coach Elizabeth Harris said. “We have a lot of work to do. Still adjusting to our teammates from volleyball and getting our plays and defenses down. I see improvement every day and our culture is something to envy at this point. I’m proud of how all of the girls have grown since the offseason, on and off the court.”