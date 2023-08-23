Laverne J. Anton Share:







Laverne J. Anton was born on November 6th, 1943, to Peter and Lola Jonas in New Braunfels, TX. She met the love of her life Walter William Anton at Gruene Hall and married him on June 8th, 1962, in New Braunfels. They created a wonderful life together of 56 years in Lockhart until his passing. She is survived by her two lovely daughters, Tammy (Duane) Ninneman of New Braunfels, and Brenda (Doug) Hammers of Lockhart; three grandchildren, Brandon Ninneman, Megan (Rey) Gonzales, and Allison Hammers; along with six great grandchildren, Lola, Logan, Lincoln and Ledger Ninneman and Katelyn and Kasen Gonzales. She also had some amazing nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, her brother- in- law Kermit Vetter and her dear friends Betty Dietz, Gary and Dorothy Dietert.

Laverne was a lady with a big personality and an even bigger heart. She loved kids and their welfare and education were her passion. Working at Happy Times, she was the director of Grace Lutheran Preschool and was an Aide for Lockhart ISD for many years. She touched so many children’s lives. She loved her game shows and loved to play bingo every chance she got. She enjoyed spending summer Mondays with her grandkids and great grandkids going on different adventures and loved watching her great grandkids play their sports and extracurricular activities.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter; her parents, Peter and Lola Jonas; her in-laws Rosa and Otto Anton; her sister Shirley Vetter, brother-in-law Fritz and sisters-in-law, Alice Anton and Evelyn Weide; nephews, Randy Vetter and Gary Elwell and a niece Diane Anton.

A special thanks from Laverne’s family To Dr. Charles Laurence, Rebecca King and the Staff at Lockhart Primary Care. Danette and Todd from Enhabit for the past five years and for the short time at Kyle seton Tommy, Amy, Valerie, and Nicole for all the loving care you provided her. We appreciate all of you.

Visitation was held from 5-8pm on Monday, August 21st, 2023, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral service began at 10am on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery. Reception was held after burial service at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Ed. building, 291 Church St. Maxwell, TX.