Tatyanna “Taty” Nichelle Bailey was born to Johnny Reeves Bailey and Latraica Latrell Bailey on February 1, 2006.

Taty developed a relationship with Christ at an early age at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church in Dale, Tx. She attended Morning Glory Church, where she further enriched her belief and made a closer connection in her spiritual journey.

Taty attended Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, where she completed the 11th grade. Here she played basketball, which was her first love. She was a four-year letterman. Taty played AAU league Basketball year-round; she also dabbled in volleyball. Taty received the American Statesman Courage Award. She was also the recipient of the SHEAPRO Gala Courage Award.

Taty was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Rosemary Theresa Franks Bennett, Joe Douglas Bailey Sr, Beulah May Botelho, Corina Spencer, and Work Spencer. She leaves to cherish her life’s legacy her parents, Johnny and Latraica Bailey, Pflugerville, Texas, a brother Joshua Ryan Bailey Austin, Texas; grandparents Patti “Grammie” Marie Bennett Lockhart, TX, Candance “Granny” Elizabeth Bailey, Uncle Joe Douglas Bailey, Jr (Kim) Round Rock, TX, Uncle Dunny Wayne Bailey (Deborah) Billings, Montana, Uncle Johnathan “John” Lemuel Bastrop, TX, Uncle William Gregory Greg” Bennett Lockhart, TX, Aunt Barbara Bennett Killeen, TX, Aunt Ann Wihelm Brite Lockhart, Tx and a host of loving Aunt, Uncles, Cousins, relatives and close friends.

Visitation at McCurdy Funeral Home Friday August 25th from 5-8 pm.

Services will be held Saturday August 26 at 10 am at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart. Interment will follow at the Dale Memorial Cemetery.