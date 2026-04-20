Sally Lou Haddox Share:







Sally Lou Haddox, born to Jim and Virginia Wilson, a devoted mother, grandmother, educator, and friend, passed away on April 6th, at the age of 85.

Born in Elyria, Ohio, Sally found love young with Stan Haddox, and moved to make a life in Corpus Christi, Tx. Sally earned her master’s degree in Special Education and dedicated 23 years of her life to teaching at Flour Bluff Primary School. She had a passion for helping children learn and grow, leaving a lasting impact on many students and families throughout her career.

After retiring, Sally and her husband fulfilled their dream of building a home on their own property, a place they were immensely proud of and where many cherished memories were made. She couldn’t stay away from teaching long and eventually came out of retirement for a while to substitute at multiple Lockhart elementary schools.

Sally was a pillar of stability for her family. She made sure her daughters always felt encouraged and supported, and she instilled in her grandchildren a deep sense of confidence, always reminding them that she believed in them.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sonya Hefner, Paula Greer, and Julie Haddox; her four grandchildren, Michael Myers, Krystal Hernandez, Stacie Laws, and Jesi Greer; and her seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Justin, Nathan, Kynsleigh, Harper, Bentley, Naya, and Walker.

Sally will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering dedication to her family and community. Her legacy of love and encouragement will live on through all who knew her. We know she is dancing with Stan in heaven to one of their favorites, “Mustang Sally”.

Services have been entrusted to Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home & Memorial Park.