Julio Moreno Share:







Julio Moreno, 88, of Austin, Texas peacefully passed away April 11, 2026 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lockhart, Texas, from humble beginnings picking cotton as a young boy, he learned the values of hard work, faith, and caring for family—principles that shaped his entire life. He retired from Randalls with 30 plus years of Meat Market Management.

A gifted athlete, Julio excelled in football, baseball, and track. His talents extended beyond sports—he taught himself to play multiple instruments and recorded music with his band, Julio Moreno and the Centennials.

Determined to give his family more than he had growing up, he created a life full of adventure. From cross‑country road trips in a travel trailer to jet setting around the world as an empty nester. Julio embraced every opportunity to explore God’s creation.

He devoted countless hours of service to St. Catherine of Siena community in many charitable ways through the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree, Mission to Mexico, St. Vincent de Paul, ACTS, That Man is You, Holy Sepulcher and Amigos Club.

Julio is survived by his beloved wife, Mary of 66 years. Children, Allen (Rita), Becky, Hector (Rhonda), Oscar (Sherri), grandchildren, Blanca (Russell), Julio, Mario (Shelby), Tarra, Connor, Christopher, Daniel (Lori), Erica (Kurry), Brynn, Donny, Kimberly, Ben, Zachary (Mia), 16 great‑grandchildren and sisters Lidia Moreno and Olivia Balandran.

Julio lived life to the fullest with gratitude, generosity, and unwavering faith. His legacy is one of love, service, and the belief that with determination, anything is possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Catherine of Siena’s St Vincent de Paul and/or Mission to Mexico organization(s).

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary starting at 7:00pm at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas 78749. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4800 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78749, followed by a graveside service in Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park.