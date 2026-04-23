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Gary Lynn White was born October 31, 1958, in Angleton, Brazoria County, Texas; the fourth & last child born to Ottie Mae (Stanford) and Adrian D. White. Gary grew up in a loving family and attended Angleton ISD through May 1970. His childhood years were full of running with his friends from the neighborhood, riding his bicycle, and always getting into some kind of mischief; a normal childhood for the baby boy. His family became regular members of Calvary Baptist Church which became a centerpiece of their life in Angleton.

In May, 1970 when Gary was eleven years old, the family relocated to the small Caldwell County town of McMahan, Texas. Gary quickly made new friends and adapted to the new rural setting and new schools in Lockhart, Texas. Gary fell in love with all of the things that come with life in the country. His love of hunting, fishing and camping with his friends soon became his greatest interest. In his late teens, you could find him making the rounds of the local dance halls where he was known to be a great two-stepper. He could waltz smoothly across the floor. Gary loved country music and rock and roll and if you happen to be near him, you may even hear him belting out a song that he loved and was familiar with. Gary discovered off-road motorcycles (dirt bikes) and enjoyed running in the pastures and on the back roads with his friends. He graduated from Lockhart High School in May 1977.

After graduation, Gary entered this new phase of life, while continuing to enjoy his hobbies with cousins, who were like brothers to him, and the close friends he’d developed in the McMahan area. Gary also decided he liked snow skiing; making numerous family trips to New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. He worked various jobs; briefly with Schlumberger, Katy Railroad, & construction. In 1983, he and his dad started the A & G Bulldozing business and operated it until his debilitating stroke in 2018 forced him into closing it down. If they weren’t operating the dozers, they were working on them. When needed, he and his dad, Adrian would take them apart and put them back together. They met and worked for many people digging stock tanks, clearing brush and making long lasting memories.

On July 4, 1986, Gary married Cynthia Ott. They had three children: Randy (Whitney) White, Stacy (Eric) White Bennett and Dylan (Cheyenne) White.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Brenda White Gray, father-in-law, Gene Ott and brother-in-law, Keith Woolley.

Gary is survived by the mother of his children, Cynthia White of Smithville, his brother, Dwain (Gail) White of Dime Box, sister, Cindy White Woolley of Delhi, mother-in-law Imelda, Ott of String Prairie, brother-in-law, Kenneth Ott, his children, Randy White, Stacy White Bennett and Dylan White.

Gary is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Kenzly White, Ryder White, Kayden Bennett, Eli Bennett, Collin Bennett, Brynlee Bennett and Carson White.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 5-7pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 10am, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Delhi Cemetery.