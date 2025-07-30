Community Calendar Share:







You’re invited to our next Golden Community

Partners meeting

On Tuesday, August 13 from 9-10 AM

at Golden Age Home, 1505 S. Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644 in the Community Room. Enjoy light breakfast and meaningful conversation with fellow professionals and community leaders. Our guest speaker will be Kyle Stanfield, Director of Case Management at PAM Health Rehabilitation of Kyle, who will share insights from his experience in post-acute care coordination.

Don’t miss this opportunity to network, learn, and collaborate.

Stuff the Bus Event

Let’s come together to support our Lockhart ISD students! Help us Stuff the Bus with essential school supplies and make sure every student starts the year prepared and confident.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 9 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Drop-off Locations:

H-E-B Parking Lot – 406 S. Colorado Street

Walmart Parking Lot – 1904 S. Colorado Street

(Donation tables also available INSIDE both stores)

Not able to make it? Monetary donations can be dropped off Monday–Thursday at the M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center, 419 Bois D’Arc St., from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Group Exercise Classes Build Community

Join us for this 3-week program every Tuesday/Thursday starting July 8th-24th from 10-11am at the First Baptist Church located at 514 Neches Street Lockhart. To register contact Maria Rios at 512-359-4299.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.