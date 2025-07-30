LISD Visual Arts Department Wins 2025 TAEA District of Distinction Award Share:







Lockhart, TX — For the second year in a row, Lockhart ISD has been named a District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The district earned this honor by providing a well-rounded education that advocates for and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

TAEA is the leading advocate for visual arts in the state. The organization has long celebrated outstanding members, and 2025 marks the seventh year it is honoring districts that meet rigorous, data-supported criteria.

For the 2025 award, out of over 1,200 districts, only 109 districts met the high standards, and Lockhart ISD is among the top 8% of districts in Texas to receive this outstanding honor.

“This recognition celebrates the extraordinary talent, passion, and dedication of our teachers and students,” said James Crowley, Director of Fine Arts. “We are honored to receive this award, and will remain committed to nurturing creativity, inspiring excellence, and ensuring that the arts continue to thrive in every corner of our schools.”

Liza McCarthy, elementary art teacher and visual arts coordinator, believes this award reflects the exceptional work of LISD visual arts teachers and the excellence of their programs. Speaking about this distinction, she said, “I’m honored to be part of a district that values the importance of art in education and is truly committed to teaching the whole child.”

“Lockhart ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated a visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation, and student growth,” said Nealy Holley, Chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA. “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

“We are incredibly proud of our Arts Department for earning this prestigious District of Distinction award,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “This honor reflects the unwavering commitment of our educators and the immense creativity of our students. The arts are a vital part of a well-rounded education, and this recognition affirms our district’s commitment to being Locked On Excellence.”

Lockhart ISD will be recognized along with the 108 other honorees at the TAEA District of Distinction Awards Ceremony during the TAEA Fall Conference on Friday, November 21 in Round Rock.