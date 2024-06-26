LISD Board approves balanced budget and provides free school supplies Share:







LISD

Lockhart Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved a balanced budget for the 2024-2025 school year totaling $85.9 million at its regular board meeting Monday night in alignment with the LISD district values and strategic plan. The 2024-2025 budget includes a 12 percent increase to the instructional programs budget.

Lockhart ISD continues to be one of the highest-paying districts in Central Texas for veteran teachers with years of service from any school district. The 2024-2025 Employee Compensation Plan, approved at its regular meeting in May, provides LISD teachers and librarians a pay increase of up to 4.6 percent, with continued emphasis on rewarding veteran teachers for their valuable experience. All other school district employees will receive a 3 percent pay increase at the midpoint of their new pay scales for the 2024-2025 school year. Additionally, substitute teachers will receive a pay increase of up to 26 percent and up to 50 percent for substitute nurses district-wide.

Also included in the 2024-2025 budget are funds allocated for free school supplies for all LISD students, expansion of the Communities In Schools program to all campuses, $300,000 dedicated to fine arts programs, as well as $200,000 in additional investments to support special education, $265,000 for campus social workers, and a $130,000 investment to start an Early College High School program. The budget includes a $35,000 increase to Lockhart High School coaching stipends, the first increase since the 2017-2018 school year. Investments were also included in the balanced budget to support academic intervention, school safety, curriculum, and instructional support for Lockhart ISD students.

“This budget is a testament to the school board’s commitment to providing the best possible education for our students and supporting our dedicated staff,” Lockhart ISD Board President Michael Wright said. “I am extremely proud that we prioritized employee compensation while also ensuring the budget is balanced.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada added, “I am incredibly grateful to our school board for their sound and responsible financial decision-making, which has effectively allocated funds, ensuring that students and staff receive the necessary support they deserve. I also want to thank the community members who supported last November’s VATRE, which has greatly contributed to the economic success of the district providing additional local funding and offsetting legislative inaction.”