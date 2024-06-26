Flamenco dancer brings talent to The Blue Pearl Share:







Special to the LPR

Flamenco dancer Ileana Gomez will bring a bit of Spain to Lockhart when she performs at The Blue Pearl on Saturday, July 13, from 7-10 p.m.

The venue was originally scheduled for Commerce Hall but was changed to the new location this week. It is a ticketed event.

Gomez will be accompanied by renowned singer Jose Cortes Fernande as well as Gomez’s husband and guitarist extraordinaire, Alejandro Pais Iriart.

Gomez has a master’s degree in fine arts. For the past few years, she has dedicated to her training as a dancer in different cities in Spain. She has studied with the best flamenco artists and teachers, including Juana Amaya, Farriquito, and Carmen Ledesma.

Gomez has toured prestigious theaters and festivals while showing her art all over the world.

According to Wikipedia, Flamenco is an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain, developed within the gitano subculture of the region of Andalusia, and also having historical presence in Extremadura and Murcia. In a wider sense, the term is used to refer to a variety of both contemporary and traditional musical styles typical of southern Spain. Flamenco is closely associated to the gitanos of the Romani ethnicity who have contributed significantly to its origination and professionalization.

The show’s sponsors are SH 130 and First Lockhart National Bank.