Councilmember upset at City Charter Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart Councilmember John Castillo challenged the City’s Charter regarding its election process for the positions of mayor and its two at large positions on the City Council and their “plurality” election..

The rest of the city’s positions – 4 council districts – are decided on the majority of votes, meaning a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the votes or there will be a runoff between the top two vote getters. However, in a plurality election, such as the mayor and the two at large council positions, are determined by the top vote getter, thus avoiding a runoff scenario.

The City’s Charter has long since been in place, saving up to $25,000 for a runoff election.

Castillo, the District 4 Councilmember, was defeated in the 2020 Lockhart Mayor election by incumbent Lew White, who received 49.74 percent of the vote and who was just 13 votes overall of having the majority of all votes (2,432 of the 4,963 total).

Castillo received 28.48 percent with 1,385 votes. Juan Alvarez Jr. received 15.71 percent with 764 votes, and Andy Cardenas received 295 votes, or 6.07 percent.

Castillo asked to have the Lockhart City Charter amended for the Nov. 5 General Election, asking that the city change to majority rather than plurality. City Secretary/Human Resource Director Julie Bowermon said a “special election” for a runoff would be “in the range of $20,000-$25,000.”

“People died to vote and you make these obstacles to keep people from advancing,” Castillo said, addressing Mayor White.

Castillo called White “short-minded.”

“That’s the problem with your leadership,” Castillo continued. “I’m doing this to try to change this community’s mindset and give them the opportunity to have different leadership. I went through this. Do it and make it fair and make the process work for the community. I’ll fight you every day. You come at me and you’re gonna give something back. I told you the other night that at the end of the day you’re gonna be judged on how you treat people who live on this earth.”

White was taken by surprise at Castillo’s comments.

“Well, that’s new to me, where all this animosity is coming from, White said. “I think it’s very well misplaced. I just want to say I’m highly disappointed in your attitude.””

Castillo added, “It’s been building.”

White responded, “John, you’re playing the role of a wounded man.”

City Attorney Brad Bullock said there could be some time issues and it would be very difficult to get a Charter Committee to make a change in the Charter before the November election.

“I was just trying to make sure next time somebody doesn’t get denied the opportunity being represented by the leadership that doesn’t represent the majority of the community,” Castillo said. “I feel like this is something that needs to be changed and reviewed after what transpired in 2020.”

Councilmember Jeffry Michaelson said he did not see a problem with the way the Charter was setup.

Castillo snapped at Michaelson, “Yeah, because you’re next in line, probably.”

White concluded his interchange on the Plurality/Majority discussion.

“A Charter is not something you play with and change on the basis of one election,” White said. “I don’t think it’s warranted. I think it’s fine the way it’s worked.”

Mayor Pro Tem and one of the At Large council positions, Angie Gonzales-Sanchez said she also believe a change was not warranted “because it’s worked.”

Gonzales-Sanchez made a motion to deny the proposal of changing the City Charter.

The motion was approved 4-2, with Castillo and Juan Mendoza voting to amend the City’s Charter.

White then told Castillo he could “take it up in two and-a-half more years if you want to.”

Castillo replied, “Thank you, sir. I will.”

In other business:

An agreement was reached via a 4-2 vote between the City and RODG DT SeawillowPropCo LLC to authorize 586.78 acres to be developed for residential and commercial purposes east of FM 1322, south and west of Seawillow Road, and southeast of Lay Road.

In all, there will be 2,800 housing units as well as a site for two future schools and commercial property.

“It’s a different animal in residential development that we’ve encountered in many different ways,” Mayor White said.

White and Councilmember Castillo voted against the agreement.

Gary Dickinson, President of the Farmers and Artisans Market of Lockhart, asked to have the market’s hours of operation on Saturdays extended 30 minutes — from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We have a lot of people that come through at 2 p.m. that want to buy some products from us,” Dickinson said, adding that there is already support for the move from the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden. “I’ve taken a poll of the merchants around the square and all but one are in favor of us being open just a little bit longer.

“We open at 9 a.m. Everybody goes to eat lunch and come back about 1:30 (p.m.) or 1:45 (p.m.).”

The Council will consider the request at the July 2 meeting.

Eight organizations requested funding for an annual contribution from the City for the Fiscal Year 2024-25. Many of those organizations gave a brief presentation at the Council meeting, including newcomer Take Me Home Advocates for Transport. Others include Caldwell County Food Bank, Caravan, CASA of Central Texas, Combined Community Action, Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, Senior Citizens Center, and CARTS, which will make a special presentation to the Council at the July 2 meeting.

The organizations’ total request for funding totaled $89,000.

A group of local citizens have asked Austin Community College to have a presence in Lockhart. There was a public meeting scheduled on Tuesday, June 25, at the LISD Performing Arts Center.

Councilmember Brad Westmoreland commended the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce for its recent Chisholm Trail Roundup, noting, “It takes a village to put one of those things on.”

Mayor White read a proclamation for Juneteenth (June 19), asking everyone to remember “the meaning of the day.”