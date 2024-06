Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, June 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lockbuster Movie Club: Blood Surf, 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Bookish Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-9 p.m.

The PEARL

TBA, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

*Graham Reynolds and Future Museums (sponsored by Plum Creek Records & Tapes), 7:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

The Four String Animals, 7 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Intro to Archery, 9 a.m.

Ancient Spear Throwing, 1 p.m.

Nature Origami, 3 p.m.

Park Plaza Shops

Cars and Sigars 2024 sponsored by El Leon Cigar Co., 5 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewing Co. (Red Rock)

*Wish You Were Beer (Pink Floyd Tribute Band), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Geronimo VFW Dance Schedule

Gabe Galvan, 3-6:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Sunday Song Swap with Sid Grimes, 2 p.m.

The PEARL

HalleyAnna, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Geronimo VFW Dance Schedule

Gathering and Justin Trevino, 3-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Bear Mugford & Ben White, 5 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.

* — Ticketed event