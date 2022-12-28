Lockhart State Park January programs Share:







January Programs at Lockhart State Park

Program: First Day Sunrise Hike

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m.

Details: Start your New Year off right with an early morning hike at Lockhart State Park!

Program: Self-Guided First Day Hike

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Details: Feel like a hike, but at your own pace? We got you covered.

Program: First Day History Hike

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Details: Learn about the beginning of our park as we hike on the beginning of a New Year!

Program: First Day Plant Hike

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Details: Explore the stories of our local plants in this fun winter hike!

Program: First Day Sunset Hike

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Details: Late risers rejoice! This First Day Hike is just for you.

Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering

Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.

Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.

Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering

Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.

Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering

Date & Time: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.

Program: Full Moon Hike

Date & Time: Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Details: Join a Ranger for a walk after dark, and experience the full moon!

Program: Intro to Archery

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.

Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen! Participants must be at least 10 and sign a liability waiver.

Program: Ancient Spear Throwing

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl!

Program: Zombie Apocalypse Hike

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

Details: Will you survive?

Program: Preschool in the Park: Rocks

Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Details: Come see Ranger Lauren’s rock collection, join us on a rock hike, and create rock art!

Program: Forest Bathing

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.

Program: Campfire 101: Making Camping S’more Fun

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

Details: Join us to see how to make a campfire and listen to a story! If you want to, feel free to BYOS – Bring Your Own S’mores!

Program: Nature Origami

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

Details: Create a nature-inspired masterpiece from folded paper!

Program: Animal Signs Bingo Hike

Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Details: Who pooped in the park? Join us to find out and play a fun game of bingo on the trails!

Program: Golf for Beginners 1

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Details: Take a swing at golf! Learn the basics of the sport in this fun class. Registration required.