Lockhart State Park January programs

January Programs at Lockhart State Park
Program: First Day Sunrise Hike
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m.
Details: Start your New Year off right with an early morning hike at Lockhart State Park!
Program: Self-Guided First Day Hike
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Details: Feel like a hike, but at your own pace? We got you covered.
Program: First Day History Hike
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.
Details: Learn about the beginning of our park as we hike on the beginning of a New Year!
Program: First Day Plant Hike
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.
Details: Explore the stories of our local plants in this fun winter hike!
Program: First Day Sunset Hike
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Details: Late risers rejoice! This First Day Hike is just for you.
Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering
Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.
Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.
Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering
Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.
Program: Homeschool Class: Orienteering
Date & Time: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.
Details: Learn how to read a map, navigate with a compass, and use your new skills to embark on a treasure hunt! Registration required.
Program: Full Moon Hike
Date & Time: Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Details: Join a Ranger for a walk after dark, and experience the full moon!
Program: Intro to Archery
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.
Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen! Participants must be at least 10 and sign a liability waiver.
Program: Ancient Spear Throwing
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl!
Program: Zombie Apocalypse Hike
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.
Details: Will you survive?
Program: Preschool in the Park: Rocks
Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
Details: Come see Ranger Lauren’s rock collection, join us on a rock hike, and create rock art!
Program: Forest Bathing
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.
Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.
Program: Campfire 101: Making Camping S’more Fun
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.
Details: Join us to see how to make a campfire and listen to a story! If you want to, feel free to BYOS – Bring Your Own S’mores!
Program: Nature Origami
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.
Details: Create a nature-inspired masterpiece from folded paper!
Program: Animal Signs Bingo Hike
Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
Details: Who pooped in the park? Join us to find out and play a fun game of bingo on the trails!
Program: Golf for Beginners 1
Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Details: Take a swing at golf! Learn the basics of the sport in this fun class. Registration required.