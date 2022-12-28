Prairie Lea hosting NYE Block Party Share:







Special to the LPR

Jershika Maple from NBC’s “The Voice” as well as Andre Taylor and his band will be among the special guests appearing at the Kingdom Explosion NYE Block Party in Prairie Lea.

The event will be held at the Church Without Walls, 6230 San Marcos Highway, from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

There will also be fireworks show beginning around 9 p.m.

Maple was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s The Voice (Season 21). Her single, “God Only Knows,” was top 10 on the Billboard Gospel Digital Singles Charts. Her single, “Inseperable,” a cover of the Nat King Cole classic, made the Billboard Jazz Charts.

Taylor is a singer, songwriter, vocal arranger, and actor. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, he has been the opening acts to such artists including, Lenny Williams, The Hamiltones, Bobby Valentino, Raheem Devaughn, John P. Kee, Ricky Dillard, and New Generation Choir.

Taylor has also done background vocals for artists such as Diana Ross, Letoya Luckett, Ruben Studdard, Mali Music, Rapper Too Short, Paris Bennett, Alesia Lani, Jackie Venson, Karen Clark Sheard, Ernest Pugh, Joshua Rogers of Sunday’s Best, Alexis Spight of Sunday’s Best, Myron Butler, Candy West, Nikki Ross, Deon Kipping, Chrystal Rucker, and many other artists. He has also been a part of various groups and choirs in the Austin Metro area as well as various plays and production.

Taylor debuted his first single “FSTOW” in February 2020, followed by his second single “No Beg” in April 2020.now on all digital platforms.

The event is also looking for volunteers to make the event happen and to celebrate ringing in the New Year. (See web site below.)

Tentative Schedule

6-9 p.m.

Jershika Maple

Andre Taylor

Lori Diggs

R.A.R.E. Entertainment Group Band — will be debuting in 2023 JAB (Just Another Band)

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Open Schedule. Performers and volunteers needed.

For more information, visit https://forms.gle/LbV2oiYEsha4nBfF8.