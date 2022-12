Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 28

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Hays Tournament, TBD

Boys Soccer: Lake Belton at LHS, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Old Pal

Craig Marshall Band, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

El Rey Bar & Nightclub

Nathan Colt Young, 8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Roy Heinrich, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE

El Rey Bar & Nightclub

DJ, 9 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Little Trouble and El Dorado

Gaslight-Baker fundraiser, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Ball Drop to Main Street, midnight

The PEARL

RDO Band and Customer Appreciation, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Leander Rouse at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: LHS Girls at Leander Rouse, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at San Marcos, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: San Marcos at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.