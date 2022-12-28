Gaslight-Baker Theatre looks ahead to 2023 season
Gaslight-Baker Theatre has announced its 2023 schedule of shows, which includes two musicals, two classic adaptations, and two contemporary works of speculative theater, one of which is the Texas premiere of a play written by Lockhart native Marisela Treviño Orta. There will also be two traditional variety shows, Vaudeville and Tribute to Military Veterans.
This doesn’t include the return of both The Presley Project and the 24-Hour Play Festival, expanded youth drama and musical education offerings, drama workshops, films, and more.
Details of the shows and ticket information can be found soon at mygbt.org.
Remember, the Gaslight-Baker Theatre fundraiser “Midnight in New Orleans” will be New Year’s Eve at Little Trouble and The Eldorado from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The ticketed event will include an epic dance party and sultry jazz lounge, a 5-course feast, a midnight champagne toast, and a paper moon photo booth along with other surprises.
2023 Schedule
Jan. 21
The Presley Project
Special Engagement
The Presley Project is a 10-piece Central Texas band committed to the music of Elvis Presley. With an emphasis on the Vegas years, the Presley Project focuses on the style and arrangements you would have heard from Elvis and the TCB Band in the 70’s. No jumpsuits or sideburns here, just great musicians bringing back the memories and feel of an Elvis Concert in Vegas.
Feb 17-March 4
The 39 Steps
by Patrick Barlow
March 31-April 16
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
by Dale Wasserman, based on Ken Kesey’s novel
June 1-4
Vaudeville at the Baker
Variety Show
July 15-Aug. 6
9 to 5 – The Musical
by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick
Sept. 8-23
Somewhere
by Marisela Treviño Orta
Oct. 13-28
Frankenstein
by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel
Nov. 11-12
Tribute to Military Veterans
Variety Show
Dec. 1-23
Elf – The Musical
by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguilen