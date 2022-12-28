Roland, Shelton thanked for service at final Commissioners Court meeting Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Tuesday’s Caldwell County Commissioners Court was the final one after 32 years for Joe Roland. Barbara Shelton, who enjoyed a four-year stint as commissioner, is also stepping down.

Roland, the Precinct 4 Commissioner, chose not to seek a ninth term on the court. His seat will be filled by Dyral Thomas, who won the General Election in November.

Rusty Horne will replace Shelton on the Court’s Precinct 2.

County Judge Hoppy Haden gave plaques to each outgoing commissioner. He noted that Roland had served eight consecutive terms, the longest tenured commissioner in Caldwell County. He also said Shelton was extremely dedicated to her job.

“I thank God for helping me get the job in the first place,” Roland said. “I thank y’all for putting up with me all these years.”

Shelton added, “It’s been a great Commissioners Court to sit on. We all have our differences, but we agree to disagree. In my time being on Commissioners Court, there was only one unfinished business item and that was the traffic study at Prairie Lee.” She asked for it to be completed.

Looking back on the year, Haden said in looking at some neighboring county courts, Caldwell County “functions very well.”

In other business:

Commissioners unanimously approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with LCRA for new radio equipment and services.

Assistant Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hank Alex said there had been three structure fires in the last week within a 12-hour period as well as three brush fires. He thanked all of the fire departments that responded during very cold conditions.

While Alex said the grass was very dry on top of wet grounds, he did ask to keep the burn ban off. Commissioners granted his wish.

The Court approved Bill Hamilton and Josie Martinez as Caldwell County ESD #3 Commissioners as well as Martin Ritchey and Steven Fogle as ESD #4 Commissioners.

The final plant for Hartland Ranch Subdivision Phase 1 on 61.969 acres for 8 residential lots on Borchert Loop was approved, as was the preliminary plat for 809 residential lots on 322.765 acres for Bollinger subdivision on FM 2720 and Sundance Court.