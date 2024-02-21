Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Rooster fighting ring discovered

Local News
0
Share:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department

On Sunday, Feb. 18, at about 11:35 a.m., Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3090 Dry Creek Rd. in Lockhart, for a report of cruelty to animals.

Law Enforcement arrived on scene and identified a rooster fighting ring.

Nine individuals were detained and identified, 20 vehicles and 1 trailer were towed from the property, and about 45 roosters were seized. This is an active and on-going investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time however, arrest warrants are pending.

The location of the rooster fighting ring is northeast of Lockhart and east of SH 130.

Share:
Previous Article

Local Entertainment Calendar

Next Article

FAST group spreads joy in Lockhart

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION