Rooster fighting ring discovered Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department

On Sunday, Feb. 18, at about 11:35 a.m., Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3090 Dry Creek Rd. in Lockhart, for a report of cruelty to animals.

Law Enforcement arrived on scene and identified a rooster fighting ring.

Nine individuals were detained and identified, 20 vehicles and 1 trailer were towed from the property, and about 45 roosters were seized. This is an active and on-going investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time however, arrest warrants are pending.

The location of the rooster fighting ring is northeast of Lockhart and east of SH 130.