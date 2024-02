Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 21

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, Game Play and Instructional, 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Alma Russ, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Bakersfield TX, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Wire-Wrapping Jewelry Workshop, 5-6:25 p.m.

Old Pal

Country Willie Edwards, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford and guest, 1-3 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

The PEARL

Caldwell County Candidate Frum hosted by Four Rivers Realty, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

