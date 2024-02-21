The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: 4th grade teacher at Bluebonnet Elementary.

Subjects: All subjects

Hometown: “I was born and raised in Lockhart, Texas and attended Lockhart schools.”

Where did you graduate? “After graduation from Lockhart High School, I attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. I received my Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. My major is in reading and my minor is in social studies.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love teaching at Lockhart ISD. Everyone is dedicated to helping our students succeed.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends would describe me as a quiet, organized, and dedicated hard worker who strives to help her students succeed.”

What values are important to you? Honesty, dedication, loyalty, and cooperation.

Talents: “My talent lies in teaching math. I love to use lots of hands-on activities.”

Favorite Books: Historical fiction and fantasy.

Favorite Music: Classic country from the 70’s and 80’s.

Hobbies: Fishing, walking, baking, and reading.

What inspires you? “Having God as the center of my life helps keep me focused and inspires me to always do my best.”

Family: “I have been married to my husband, Ricky, for 18 years. We have one son, Troy, who is a freshman at Lockhart High School. We also have a dog (boxer) named Jenny.