LISD Board continues to receive honors

LISD and staff reports

January is School Board Recognition Month and each board member was honored by various campuses within LISD and showered with gifts. The board includes President Michael Wright, Vice President Warren Burnett, Secretary Tom Guyton, Sam Lockhart, Rene Rayos, Dr. Barbara Sanchez, and Rebecca Pulliam.

Not many school boards can say they approved a historic compensation package for school employees, created a self-funded insurance plan with better coverage and lower costs, and developed a $71 million bond package that passed with overwhelming community support all in a single year.

Also, four Lions’ varsity football players were honored for making Academic All-State, including Second Team members Tanner Castillo and Nick Sifuentes, and Honorable Mention members Nate Key and Sean Mendez.