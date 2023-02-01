Black History Month has author reading at the Clark Library Share:







Special to the LPR

Acclaimed author Leonard Moore, PhD, makes a return visit to the Eugene Clark Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, to discuss Black history. Dr. Moore had an enthusiastic audience when he spoke at the library in 2021. The free event will begin with a jazz quartet at 6 p.m. followed by Dr. Moore at 7 p.m.

A UT–Austin professor of history, Dr. Moore specializes in modern African American history; Black urban history; and the intersection of race, sport, and hip-hop. He has published four books on Black politics and earned numerous teaching awards. Dr. Moore also devotes much time to help high-profile athletic programs across the country with strategic diversity initiatives that help student-athletes excel both in the classroom and on the field.

Sponsored by the library and Where We Thrive, Inc. WWT is a Lockhart-based nonprofit whose mission is to rebuild, restore, mentor, and develop community resources to improve the lives of our citizens living in poverty with emphasis on at-risk youth and the elderly.