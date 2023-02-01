Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Clara Garcia, Bilingual Special Education grades K-5 at Strawn Elementary.

What subjects do you teach? Math and language arts.

Hometown: Rio Grande City.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? University of Texas at Austin — English Literature (BA); University of Texas Permian Basin – Bilingual Education (MA); Texas Tech University — Special Education (MEd).

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My students and team at ABS! I am incredibly privileged to work alongside such talented and hardworking individuals.”

How would your friends describe you? “Reliable, kind, loyal, supportive, optimistic, bright.”

What values are most important to you? “In regards to my career in working with children: kindness, patience, and trustworthiness.“

Favorite books: “The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros, The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway, and all of Toni Morrison’s novels. ”

Favorite music: “The live kind, of course!”

Hobbies: “Gardening, reading, learning.”

What brings you hope? “Witnessing my students with unique learning challenges discover their own unlimited potential. ”

Family: “I live in Luling with my two dogs, Bruce and Valentina. I am the youngest of 4 sisters and have 9 nieces and nephews.”