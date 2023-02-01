Lions make Padilla Poll Coaches All-State list Share:







Staff reports

Four members of the Lockhart Lions 2022 football squad made the Padilla Poll Coaches All State Team.

LHS senior Diante Jackson was a member of the 5A D-II First Team as a defensive back.

Lockhart senior Treveon Hopkins was a member of the Second Team Defense as a linebacker.

On offense, senior Sean McKinney made Second Team All State as a running back.

Also on the Second Team Offense was LHS junior offensive lineman Brady Stephenson.

The Padilla Poll Coaches 5A D-II Offensive Players of the Year were Argyle senior running back RJ Bunnell and Liberty Hill junior running back Noah Long. The Defensive Players of the Year were Fort Bend senior defensive lineman Zachary Chapman and Melissa senior defensive back Jacob Fields.

Lockhart enjoyed one of its best seasons in several decades with an 8-4 record, rolling to its Bi-District Championship game over Burbank in San Antonio, 62-7, and reaching the second round of the playoffs. Liberty Hill’s Long did have 140 yards on 18 carries in a 35-14 win at Lockhart.

Lockhart head Football Coach and Athletic Director Todd Moebes was thrilled some of his players were honored but felt as if the list was incomplete without another Lion.

“It’s a great honor received by our kids,” Moebes said. “This poll is voted on by coaches and to have this recognition for four of them is great. I just think we should’ve had at least one more on there.”

Junior quarterback Ashton Dickens established the school’s all-time single season rushing record last season.