Community Calendar Share:







Golden Age Home to host Fall Festival

Join Golden Age for their Fall Festival on October 31, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Children can play games and receive candy in a safe environment. This year, Parkview Nursing Home, will also have a Trunk or Treat at this same time, giving families more opportunities to Trick or Treat in safe places. We have issued a CANDY challenge to see who can bring in the most PIECES of individually wrapped candy for this event. For this Challenge, candy needs to be delivered to Golden Age Home by a department representative during business hours, Monday-Friday 9 am-5 pm, no later than October 28th. Volunteers are also needed to host an Activity Booth.

Meeting of the Genealogical and Historical

Society of Caldwell County

The Genealogical and Historical Society of Caldwell County will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the J. B. Nickells Memorial Library at 215 S. Pecan Avenue, Luling. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Following a brief business meeting for the election of 2026 officers, guest speaker Kevin Klaus, noted and highly sought after Program Specialist of the General Land Office and Veteran’s Land Board, will discuss the Court of Claims records. Following the program there will be refreshments and an opportunity for everyone to visit and learn more about our fascinating local history. A number of door prizes will be awarded to participants attending our meeting. All visitors are welcome. Membership in the Society is not required.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Annual Turkey & Dressing Plate Sale

November 1, 2025 from 11 am to 2 pm at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 205 W Pecan Street, Lockhart. Price is $12.00, Carry-out or Dine-In. Bake goods & Drinks available. For tickets information please contact Maria 512 665-3946.

Come and Go Coffee Event

Caldwell County Retired Teachers and Clear Fork Elementary School are hosting a “Come and Go Coffee” on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 to honor our veterans. The coffee and donuts will be available from 7:30 a.m until 9:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the school. At 8:00, a patriotic program will be presented in the cafeteria by the students. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. The wall of pictures of veterans may be viewed in the front hallway.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.