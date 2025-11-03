Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Annie Marie Schneider

Obituaries
0
Share:

Annie Marie Schneider passed away on October 27, 2025 at the age of 100. She was born in Niederwald, TX to Otto and Elsa Graef on March 12, 1925.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Otto Schneider, her parents, and her eight siblings. Annie is survived by her sons Dwight Randolph Schneider, Stanley Scott and Gary Justice Schneider, and Jeffrey Doyle Schneider; grandchildren Erik and Ali Schneider and Katherine Schneider, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A visitation was held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 5-6PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral service was on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 2PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home and burial followed at Live Oak Cemetery in Uhland, TX.

Share:
Previous Article

Amaya and foundation: Keeping a tradition alive

Next Article

Mary Ann Elizabeth Carr

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION