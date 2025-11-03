Annie Marie Schneider Share:







Annie Marie Schneider passed away on October 27, 2025 at the age of 100. She was born in Niederwald, TX to Otto and Elsa Graef on March 12, 1925.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Otto Schneider, her parents, and her eight siblings. Annie is survived by her sons Dwight Randolph Schneider, Stanley Scott and Gary Justice Schneider, and Jeffrey Doyle Schneider; grandchildren Erik and Ali Schneider and Katherine Schneider, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A visitation was held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 5-6PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral service was on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 2PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home and burial followed at Live Oak Cemetery in Uhland, TX.