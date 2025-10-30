Amaya and foundation: Keeping a tradition alive Share:







By LISD Staff

Connie Amaya

This summer, the Connie S. Amaya Education Aide Foundation hosted its annual backpack drive, providing more than 800 free backpacks to students in Lockhart ISD. That is 800 Lions who started the year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed.

In addition to the backpacks, last month Ms. Amaya and her foundation donated four brand new bicycles to be used as attendance incentives this school year. These bikes will encourage students to show up, stay engaged, and keep moving forward, with our community cheering them on.

What began as a small family tradition between a grandmother and her grandson has grown into something so much bigger, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership and generosity.