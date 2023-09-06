‘My Time’ shines in Lions’ Homecoming victory Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Nathaniel Gonzales earned his nickname “My Time” Friday night by rushing 37 times for 293 yards in four touchdowns as Lockhart knocked off Pflugerville Connally, 38–21, during homecoming night at Lions Stadium.

The Lions only led by a field goal at halftime but turned to its junior running back 11 times on a 16-play drive.

“I think we went into halftime a little frustrated,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “We wanted to come out and establish our running game. It shows the versatility of our offense. It was good to see that.

“Thirty-seven carries is a bunch, but he was running the ball so well. He was hitting the creases our offensive line was creating. Nathaniel is a very tough kid, and a very hard worker that prepares his body as well as anybody on the football team.”

Lockhart scored on his first two positions and seem to be on its way to a blowout. Freshman Jordan Frohock broke a couple of tackles on a 12-yard touchdown run with 7:36 left in the first quarter and Omar Ocampo added the PA T for a 7–0 lead.

Following a fourth-down stop by the Zakaya Gathings, Lockhart was in business again. This time, Gonzales capped things off with an 8-yard run with 3:52 left in the first quarter. Ocampo made it 14–0.

Following the second of four Lockhart fumbles, two of which were lost, Connally drove for its first touchdown, which came with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Jamal Abercrumbia. Aaron Olalde kicked the PAT and the cougars trailed 14–7.

One of 10 Lockhart penalties started the Lions at their own 13 on the following possession, but they managed to drive to the Cougars’ 24, where Ocampo booted a 41-yard field goal with 7:35 left in the half and a 17–7 lead.

Connally blocked another field goal attempt by Ocampo, but just 22 seconds remaining in the half and the cougars, starting at their own 22-yard line. However, it only took one play for the cougars to make things very interesting as quarterback Kayden Nguven connected with Landon Bradley on a deep route across the middle. Seventy-eight yards later, Bradley crossed the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 17–14 Lockhart lead.

Lockhart turned to Gonzales almost exclusively starting the second half to get things back in order as his number (21) was called seven consecutive times to begin the third quarter, and 11 times overall during the almost 8-minute drive, the final 14 coming on a shifty run with 4:19 left in the period. Ocampo’s kick made it 24-14, Lockhart.

Connally wasn’t done as it proceeded to drive eight plays, with Owen Garcia scoring on an 11-yard run following a direct snap with 1:21 left, again cutting the lead to just three, 24-21.

Lockhart capped off an 80-yard drive with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter, Gonzales scoring on an explosive 36-yard run right up the middle. Ocampo’s kick made it 31–21, Lockhart.

The Lions finally put the Cougars away with 2:40 remaining when Gonzales scored his fourth touchdown as he bounced outside, then darted back inside for an 18-yard TD. Ocampo’s PAT made the final margin 38–21.

Lockhart finished with 26 first downs to just 8 for Connally. The Lions had 30 in its opening loss to San Antonio Southwest. Meanwhile, the Lions’ defense has only allowed 20 first downs through eight quarters of play.

“Our defense has played great at times, but there are a couple places we wish we could have back, too,” Moebes said. They are feeding off of each other well.”

Dickens still had a big night, despite being limited to just 51 yards rushing as he completed 9-of-16 passes for 159 yards and no interceptions.

Gage Deutsch led the receiving corps with three catches for 79 yards. Six Lions had receptions, including two by sophomore Ethan Aguirre for 30 yards.

Lockhart again dominated the time of possession by more than double that of Connally, 32:35-15:25.

Next up for the Lions (1-1) is a visit to Kyle to meet the Lehman Lobos (0-2) on Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda.

Lehman (0-2) lost 24-15 last week at Austin McCallum and 29-15 to Bastrop in the opening week.

“Lehman is under a new head coach, and has a completely different identity from what we’ve seen from them,” Moebes said. “Their quarterback can extend plays with his feet, and their defense plays hard and physical.”

Other District 13 scores

Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80

SA Southside 31, Cedar Creek 24

Wimberley 44, Pieper 6

Kerrville Tivy, 28, Davenport 10

Bastrop, 41, Leander, 40

SA Taft 49, SA Veterans Memorial 17

* * *

Lockhart also won the Junior Varsity game on Thursday over Connally, 14-6, while the Lions’ Freshmen 40–20 winners over Connally.

Sept. 1 at Lions Stadium, Lockhart

Score by Quarters

Connally 0 7 14 0 — 21

Lockhart 14 3 7 14 — 38

TEAM STATS Connally Lockhart

First Downs 8 26

Rushes-Yards 23-55 58-261

Passing 4-22-1 9-16-0

Passing Yards 128 159

Total Yards 183 420

Punts-Avg. 3-37.3 —

Penalties-Yards 7-61 10-90

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2

Time of Possession 15:25 32:35

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

CONNALLY — Garcia 9-50, Abercrumbia 7-34, Olalde 1-(-10), Nguven 5-(-19). LOCKHART — Gonzales 37-293, Dickens 16-51, Frohock 3-18, Aguirre 1-1, Moebes 1-(-1). team 1-(-29).

PASSING

CONNALLY — Ngugen 4-22-1-128. LOCKHART — Dickens 9-16-0-159.

RECEIVING

CONNALLY — Bradley 2-99, Garcia 1-33, Paez-Vera 1-6. LOCKHART — Deutsch 3-79, Aguirre 2-30, Moebes 2-26, Holcomb 1-17, Frohock 1-7.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — Frohock 12 run (Ocampo kick), 7:36

LOCKHART — Gonzales 8 run (Ocampo kick), 3:52

Second Quarter

CONNALLY — Abercumbia 13 run (Olalde kick), 10:24

LOCKHART — Ocampo 41 field goal, 7:35

CONNALLYY — Bradley 78 pass from Nguven (Olalde kick), 2:49

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — Gonzales 14 run (Ocampo kick), 4:19

CONNALLY — Garcia 11 run (Oalde kick), 1:21

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Gonzales 36 run (Ocampo kick), 9:42

LOCKHART — Gonzales 18 run (Ocampo kick), 2:40