The Original Black's BBQ Teacher of the Week







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Jocelyn Aguillon Pre-K Carver Early Education Center

What subjects do you teach: Reading, Math, Science/Social Studies

Hometown: “Lockhart! Lion for life!”

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? University of Texas at Austin. Bachelors Degree in Human Development and Family Sciences Early Childhood Development.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “Lockhart is my hometown and I love the fact that I get to teach students in the same school district I received my education from. I also love that while Lockhart is a growing district, it still has the hometown feel. Running into my students and even students who recognize me from the hallways in H-E-B, Walmart, and etc. is always fun! I love it when they say hi!”

How would your friends describe you? Easygoing, loyal, kind, and dependable.

What values are most important to you? “My faith, my family, and serving others however they may need.”

Talents: “I’m a balloon artist.”

Favorite books: “My absolute favorite book is A Fly Went By!, written by Mike McClintock.”

Favorite music: “I love Christian music and R&B.”

Hobbies: “I love to watch movies with my family. I also love to get a good pedicure.”

What inspires you? “My kids. They inspire me to be a better person everyday.”

Family (can include pets): “My husband, Jose Daniel Aguillon III, who I just celebrated being married to for 10 years; my son, Josiah, who is fixing to turn 9-years-old; my son, Jaleel, who is 4; and my daughter, Jayla who is fixing to turn 1.”