Volleyball Lions continue hot streak







LISD

Lockhart captured a Homecoming volleyball victory in five sets over Canyon Lake, 3-2, on Friday night.

The Lions came out on top in the 2nd, 4th and 5th sets to secure the win.

Lockhart Head Coach Shelly Jones said the perseverance of her players and how even when they were down, they never stopped rallying together to work towards the win.

Kennedy Roland led LHS with 5 blocks.

Presli Moebes had 19 digs, followed by Preslyee Reynolds with 18.

Jada Edwards had 15 kills for Lockhart, while and Roland added 12.

Giselle Roque had 16 assists and Zoe Seaver 15.

Roland also had 6 aces.

JV lost in 2 and Flex won in 2.

In an earlier game last week at Bastrop, Lockhart’s varsity swept the Bears, 3-0.

Stat leaders were:

Edwards had 7 kills, followed Roland with 5.

Assists: Giselle Roque with 11 & Zoe Seaver with 7. Roque had 13 digs, with Moebes adding 7. Roland had 6 blocks and Rakaia Walker 5. Roland also had 3 blocks and Giselle Roque 2.

Jones said her varsity Lions were on fire, noting they worked together, communicated, and cheered each other on through each point.

The LHS Flex team (comprised of freshman and sophomores) came up short, but the JV Lions brought home the win, 2-1, winning the final two sets.

JV Coach Veronica Novosad said this is the most cohesive she has seen this team play all year.