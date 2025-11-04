Mary Ann Elizabeth Carr Share:







Mary Ann Carr passed peacefully on October 21, 2025, at the age of 83. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 5, 1942. Mary Ann spent the last three decades in Texas, mostly in Lockhart.

Mary Ann enjoyed visiting friends in the community and was rarely seen without her sidekick Jack the terrier. Mary Ann and Jack would often seek ways to help others donating to local charities and spreading joy with visits to friends and strangers.

A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held on November 13, 2025, at Lockhart Church of Christ. The service will be held at 10:00 am with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

Memorials can be made to Caldwell County Food Bank (CCFB) and Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCACtx) in Mary Ann’s memory.