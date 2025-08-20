Community Calendar Share:







Save the Date

Magnolia Hospice will host a Bingo Night on August 20, 2025 at 6:30 pm at 313 W. San Antonio St. in Lockhart, TX. For more information call 512-359-4299.

Food Pantry Distribution

Joe Roland Community Center located at 112 St John Road Dale TX 78616 will have Food pantry Saturday August, 23 2025. Distribution will begin at 10am until noon or we run out of food whichever occurs first. We first come first serve early arrival promote best selection. We ask everyone to remain in their automobile form one line and a volunteer will greet them and instruct them how to proceed. We are sponsored by Central Texas Food Bank therefore we adhere to Justice For All and TFAB guidelines.

Caldwell County Free Dump Day

Caldwell County is hosting a free community dump day on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Caldwell County Unit Road Office located at 1700 FM 2720 in Lockhart.

The event is free for all residents of Caldwell County. Please bring a government-issued photo ID for proof of residency. Items will be collected from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. or until capacity is reached. Most non-household hazardous waste items will be accepted.

Book Signing at Staples UMC

Staples UMC will be hosting a book signing event on Sunday, August 24, from 1:30-3:00PM at 9760 FM 621 Staples, TX. This event will feature International Impact Book Award winner, Donna Gardner, author of “God, What’s Up With This?” Stop by and visit with Donna and have your copy signed. Books will also be available for purchase.

Golden Age to host Health Fair

Golden Age Home announces their Annual Community Health Fair will be on Wednesday, September 10, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This year, the event will include a Blood Drive in partnership with We Are Blood—giving our community a chance to give back in more ways than one. Vendor Opportunities Available! If you’re interested in joining as a vendor, please contact: Julie Estrada, Director of Community Relations

marketing@goldenagehome.com or 512-546-3135. Vendor RSVP Deadline: August 30th, 2025

Save the Date: Annual Community Bingo!

Golden Age Home announces they will host their Annual Community Bingo on Friday, September 12, from 10- 11:30 AM. Everyone is invited to join them for a morning of fun, ex-citing prizes, and great company. Whether you’re a bingo pro or just here for the laughs, this is a can’t-miss event full of joy and connection.

McMahan VFD BBQ and Auction

McMahan VFD will host a BBQ and Auction on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 4:30-7:30 pm at 6450 FM 3158 Dale, TX. Nathan Colt Young will be performing. Dinner is $20 for adults and $15 Children under 12. Dinner begins at 4:30, Music at 4:30-5:45 and Auction begins at 5:45.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.