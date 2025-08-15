David Dewitt Holter, Sr. Share:







David Dewitt Holter, Sr., a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on August 8, 2025, in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 69. Born on July 4, 1956, in New Orleans, Louisiana, David was a spirited individual known for his fun-loving nature and zest for life.

David had a distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years in the maritime industry. His journey began as a mariner, and he went on to excel as a tankerman, and working on barges throughout his career. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed a well-earned retirement that allowed him to savor life’s simple pleasures.

In addition to his dedication to his profession, David had a deep passion for adventure and exploration. He cherished traveling and camping with his sister and brother-in-law, sharing countless laughs and memories during their excursions. An avid dancer, David loved to take to the floor, radiating joy and energy. His interests also included motorcycles, family gatherings, and the thrill of casino games, where he embraced the excitement of the moment.

David is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Fletcher and her husband, Mark, of St. Francisville, Louisiana; his son David Holter Jr. and wife, Jaelynn Brown, of Liberty, Texas; and his cherished grandchildren, Remy, Avery, and Parker. He also leaves behind his devoted sister Betty Holter and her husband, David Jewell, of McMahan, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Sarah Holter, as well as his brothers Jimmy and Rony Holter. David’s legacy will live on through the memories and stories shared by his family and friends, who will always remember his vibrant spirit and the warmth he brought into their lives.