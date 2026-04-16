Community Calendar

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Paws & Tales Read to the Shelter Dogs & Cats Event Come to the Lockhart Animal Shelter Sat., Apr 25 from 1:30-3:00 pm. Bring your favorite book or read one of ours. Children & adults can sit outside of the kennels & read to the dogs & cats. Children must be accompanied by an adult @ all times. A light snack will be provided for all readers. This event is coordinated by volunteers w/ support & approval of the Lockhart Animal Shelter.

The Irving Club to meet

Hear “Summer Programs at the Library, State Park & Baker Theater” on April 21, 2026, at the Eugene Clark Library Lyceum. Guest speakers are: David Schneider (theater), Bertha Martinez (library), Lauren Hartwick (Lockhart State Park)

The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from September through May and membership is $20. Regular Irving Club Meetings and Programs begin at 2:45 following a social gathering with refreshments from 2-2:30.

Mark Your Calendar

The Lockhart Police & Employees Association will be hosting a special Mother’s Day crafting event beginning at 2 pm at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. Spaces are limited please email lockhartpea@gmail.com or call 512-348-8001 to register. A snack and drink are included. Watch for other events brought to you by the Lockhart Police & Employee Association here and on their social media outlets.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Book Drive Donations Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

A Fair Built Around Community Health

Organizers have assembled an impressive lineup of sponsors and programming specifically designed to address the most pressing health concerns facing families today. An on-site blood drive and licensed mental health professionals will be present throughout the day. “We want families to come, have fun, and also leave with something that could change or save a life,” one organizer noted. Technology sponsors will showcase the latest innovations in continuous blood sugar monitoring, offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge devices transforming the lives of those managing diabetes.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: RNGCC Annual Fun Fair — Nurses Red Carpet Walk & Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10:00 AM

Where: Downtown Lockhart, Texas · Courthouse Square Admission: Free and open to the public

Vendor Info: 972-834-2311