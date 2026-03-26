Community Calendar Share:







Cemetery Beeautification Day

The Cementerio Navarro Historico Association will like to invite the public and members of the association, to our Cemetery Beautification day. March 28th from 10:00 am to 2:00pm. We encourage the community to come learn about the history and resting place of Veterans of foreign wars and Ancestors of people still living in our community, represented with prominent names, e.g., Alva, Cardenas, Castillo, Gonzales, Juarez, Mojica, Rodriguez, to name a few.

Misty’s 2nd Annual FREE Easter Eggstravaganza

Join Misty’s Saturday, March 28 for a free kids Easter egg hunt from 3-6 pm. 1000 eggs to hunt starting at 5 pm. Pinatas, games and prizes with a bounce house, arts and crafts, karaoke, snow cones. 1311 S. Commerce St., Lockhart, TX. Weather makeup date will be April 4th.

McMahan Community Center Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 9am-10:30 am. 6022 FM 713, McMahan, Texas. A fun event for the community to enjoy with their children. Drinks and cookies provided.

Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Golden Age Home will host its Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 3rd, from 10 a.m. to noon. This FREE, Family-Friendly event will feature hot dogs, a petting zoo, game booths, an egg hunt, and more. Candy donations can be dropped off at Golden Age Home or purchased through our Amazon wishlist. Amazon.com Volunteers are also needed. Signup at: Golden Age Home: 2026 Community Easter Egg Hunt at Golden Age Home

Sign Up Now

Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department is hosting “THE FIRECRACKER” GOLF TOURNAMENT”

Last year, they awarded $6000 in scholarships, donated thousands to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and have already in 2026, awarded (2) two $1,800 scholarships with many more to come. This is going to be an incredible year, and Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department appreciates each and every one of you.

•Team Entry fee includes: Cart & Green Fee – Breakfast & Lunch – Drink Tickets – Range Balls – T-Shirt – Swag Bag – Raffle Ticket & More

Email signup sheets or more information to: Golf@cwcesd2.org or mark.kirk@cwcesd2.org

Easter Eggstravaganza at 4:12 kids

Hop into fun at the ultimate egg hunt! 4:12 Kids presents their 6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 4, 2026 at 12 pm sharp. Join them at the Lockhart Little League Sports Complex. There will be games, crafts, petting zoo, shopping, food, face painting and the Easter Bunny will also be there. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor or be a vendor, info can be found at www.412kids.org.

Book Donation Needed

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 15, 16 and 18. We do not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.