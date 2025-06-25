Community Calendar Share:







Hands-Only CPR Training

Learn more on Thursday, June 26th at 5 pm at the Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX. Brief Description: Join us for a free, short training on Hands-Only CPR. Contact Information (name, phone number, and/or email): Dale Community Center, 512-601-0536, dalecommunityctr@gmail.com.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Health and Wellness Fair

The Martindale Community Library will host it’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 28.

Group Exercise Classes Build Community

Join us for this 3-week program every Tuesday/Thursday starting July 8th-24th from 10-11am at the First Baptist Church located at 514 Neches Street Lockhart. To register contact Maria Rios at 512-359-4299.

Save the Date:

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025. New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.