Sallie Bilbe Delahoussaye, 84, passed away at her home on June 18, 2025 in Lockhart, TX. Born in Columbus GA on October 28, 1940, Sallie was a trailblazer in the early computing industry, working as a senior computer systems analyst and programmer at Sperry Univac. She held a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Sallie was not only a pioneering professional but a devoted single mother of three and an ardent nature enthusiast. She raised her children with a fierce independence and imbued in them her own passion for life. Sallie’s love for orchids was profound, leading her to become a respected judge in multiple central Texas orchid societies and organizations. Her commitment to nature extended to wildlife rescue, particularly birds of prey, which became a lifelong passion. She dedicated many years to fostering and rehabilitating these magnificent creatures at her beloved home, know affectionately as “Raptor Ranch.”

Sallie is survived by her brother George Bilbe and wife Ruth; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Lynne Briley and husband Marc; son, James Christopher “Chris” Delahoussaye and wife Cindy; son-in-law, Saturnino “Nino” Ramirez; grandchildren, Ashley Preece and husband Brad, Danielle McNulty and husband Brian, Colin Briley, Kayla Delahoussaye, Lauren Briley, and Noah Ramirez; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Logan, Sailor, Camille and Navy. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Elizabeth Delahoussaye-Ramirez.

A celebration of life will be held on July 19th at her residence, Raptor Ranch, 5290 FM 2001, Lockhart, TX, from noon to 3pm. The gathering will be a casual affair among family and friends, reflecting Sallie’s spirited and loving nature.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sallie’s name can be made to Wildlife Rescue of Central Texas at “wrctx.org“, an organization close to her heart.