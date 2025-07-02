McMahan Volunteer Fire Department Marks 50 Years of Community Service Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Whizzerville Hall lights up with a glorious display of fireworks from the annual July 4th celebration in McMahan. Photo by Mario Gonzales.

The McMahan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) marked a major milestone this year, celebrating 50 years of steadfast service to the communities of McMahan, Taylorsville, and Tilmon. From makeshift bucket brigades in the 1960s to today’s modern firehouse, the department stands as a powerful testament to rural dedication and community spirit.

The origins of the department trace back to the 1960s, when local landowners came together during wildfires, drawing water from wells and even re-purposing dung trucks to stop the spread. By 1960, they acquired their first firefighting vehicle, a surplus fuel truck fitted with pumps, affectionately known as “Ol’ Yeller.”

In 1975, under the leadership of Randall Notgrass and a determined group of community members, the McMahan VFD was officially established. Through grassroots fundraising and volunteer labor, they secured a proper fire truck and began assembling gear.

Timeline of Service

• 1960s – Neighbors battled blazes with wells and water buckets.

• 1960 – “Ol’ Yeller,” a retrofitted surplus truck, became their first engine.

• 1975 – McMahan VFD formally founded after a community-wide effort.

• Present – The department operates out of a modern station built by volunteers Tim Adams and Tim Jones on land donated by Bobbie Dan Gideon.

Today, the department remains entirely volunteer-ran. Members include full-time workers, retirees, and families who make time to train and respond to emergencies. Among the most dedicated are retired firefighter Chris White, who rarely misses a call, and the White family legacy carried on by Adrian White and daughter Cindy Wooley.

The department continues to actively recruit. Weekly training takes place every Thursday, with monthly business meetings on the third Thursday at the fire station at 6450 FM 3158 in Dale. New volunteers are always welcome.

In celebration of Independence Day and its 50-year legacy, the McMahan VFD hosted a community fundraiser on Saturday, June 28. The event featured a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs, live music by Texas Women’s Songwriter founder Mandy Rowden, and a vibrant fireworks display. All proceeds went toward supporting the department’s ongoing operations and equipment needs.

As it enters its 51st year, the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department remains a shining example of “neighbor helping neighbor.” With a proud past and an active future, it continues to protect and serve the heart of Caldwell County, powered not by payroll, but by people.