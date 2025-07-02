First Friday Update Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

This month’s First Friday event may be a little different than other months as it falls on July 4th.

With many businesses being closed to observe the holiday, many of the normal stops for some may be closed all day Friday, July 4th.

Some businesses have expressed they will be hosting a “First Friday” on Thursday, July 3rd while others are choosing to forego the event this month completely to enjoy the summer celebration.

Thorn and Bred Mercantile, in downtown Lockhart will be open normal hours on Thursday but have chose to be closed on July 4th.

A favorite stop for some on First Friday is Nostalgic Gift Gallery, located just a block off the courthouse square, stated they will not be participating this month unfortunately. But they will be set up at the Farmers and Artisan Market in Lockhart on Saturday morning.

O’Donnell’s Cafe and Pub will be open with live entertainment on July 4th featuring Ruby Dice.

Lockhart will be hosting their Independence Day Firework Extravaganza in City Park beginning at 5pm and continuing until the fireworks display is completed.

It is advised that if you are planning to make a special trip downtown to enjoy all that is to be offered on First Friday, you may need to contact your favorite First Friday stop and see what their plans are for the downtown event.

The next First Friday event will be held on Friday, August 1.

Make plans to attend this and all the other special events that occur in historic downtown Lockhart.