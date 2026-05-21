Foundation hits major milestone Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Last week The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD announced it has officially raised over ONE MILLION DOLLARS in support of our students, teachers, and school communities.

Last week they made history once again by investing more than $180,000 directly into the future of Lockhart ISD students through 75 innovative grants across the district. These grants are empowering our educators and creating endless opportunities for student success.

The mission of the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD promotes opportunities for community engagement in financial support of quality education, inspired learning, and innovative opportunities for all students;

The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD:

•Cultivates and supports innovation to benefit students and staff and enhance the mission of the school district.

•Supports activities not funded by tax revenue.

•Solicits funding from private and corporate sources.

•Provides grant funding through a process developed and overseen by a volunteer committee, representing business, community and educational leaders.

Through their fundraising events like 50 Lions Who Can Cook the Foundation helps:

•STUDENTS participate in creative, research-based learning activities.

•TEACHERS guide students in attaining academic success.

•BUSINESSES benefit from a well-trained cadre of educated citizens.

•COMMUNITIES are rewarded with well-educated, productive citizens.

The end goal of the Education Foundation is to enhance and enrich educational opportunities for students.

The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD was established in March 2014, with the express purpose of providing much-needed resources for innovative educational programs that are not funded through local, state or federal taxes. The Education Foundation is comprised of members of the Lockhart community who raise funds from private and corporate sources to support the educational process in Lockhart ISD through individual grants.

When selection begins for the grant process application forms are obtained online, completed, and submitted first to the campus principal for approval to insure that the grant goals established campus and district goals.

Applications are then reviewed by a Grant Review Committee consisting of Education Foundation members, and community representatives.

All applications are subject to a number-coded, blind review process when the Committee makes funding recommendations to the Foundation’s Board of Directors for final approval.

The recommendations are then presented to the LISD School Board for formal acceptance.

Once accepted the grant recipients are announced and grants awarded on each campus. Theses funds are made available to the recipients for the following academic school year. This incredible milestone would not be possible without the unwavering generosity, passion, and dedication of the Education Foundation. LISD teachers, staff and students thank everyone for believing in the students, championing the teachers, and continuing to show what having a true #LockHeartForPeople is all about!

There are now more than a million reasons why Lockhart ISD is a place where students thrive, teachers are empowered, and community support changes lives every single day.

Photos courtesy of LISD.